A TV ad depicting menstrual blood has been cleared by the Advertising Standards Authority, despite being the subject of almost 300 complaints.

The watchdog investigated whether an advert for period underwear brand Wuka, which aired in April 2023 across TV and video on demand, was “offensive and likely to cause distress” after receiving 295 complaints from viewers.

It featured a shot of a woman’s feet in the shower with menstrual blood and blood clots around the plug, followed by a used tampon being thrown into a waste bin.

As the ad began with a voiceover, stating: ‘Wuka loves periods’, “it was clear from beginning that the ad related to menstruation and that the ad was likely to feature imagery related to periods”, the watchdog ruled.

While “imagery depicting period blood and menstrual flow in that way was uncommon… the blood and blood clots were a realistic and accurate depiction of consumers’ menstruation experiences”, it added.

The watchdog ruled the depiction of a used tampon formed “part of the ad’s narrative” to demonstrate the waste associated with single-use products”.

It stated: “The amount of blood shown was likely to be representative of an average menstrual flow and was not excessive, gratuitous or gory in nature.

“We therefore concluded the ad did not breach the codes.”

Wuka CEO Ruby Raut told The Grocer: “We received multiple reactions of shock and disgust in response to our recent TV ad, which, showing an honest depiction of period blood in a shower, was designed with the intention of normalising periods and encouraging conversations on the topic.

“The negative feedback received sadly highlights the ever-present stigma around menstruation and provide further proof that there is absolutely a need to address it,” Raut added.

Wuka period underwear is listed by Morrisons, Ocado, Superdrug and Planet Organic.

The brand last year launched what it claimed were “the first adjustable period pants”, with two SKUs catering to eight dress sizes.

The ASA ruling comes almost six years after Bodyform became the first period hygiene brand to depict realistic-looking red liquid in its Blood Normal campaign.