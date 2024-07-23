French artisanal spirits producer Maison Ferrand has taken full control of distributor Identity Drinks to cement its foothold in the UK market.

The family-owned company behind Ferrand Cognac, Planteray Rum and Citadelle Gin picked up a 60% stake in Identity Drinks in 2017.

The full acquisition reflected the group’s commitment to expanding its exposure in the UK, where it has had a presence since 2010, Maison Ferrand said.

Identity Drinks will be known as Maison Ferrand UK following the deal.

Newly appointed managing director Matthieu Gouze added his focus for Maison Ferrand UK would be on “driving market growth, nurturing the team, fostering a supportive environment and ensuring the community-centric values remain at the forefront”.

“Acquiring Identity Drinks is a significant step for Maison Ferrand,” he added. “Our priority is to invest in our brand’s growth, our distribution brand portfolio and our people.

“This development reinforces our commitment to the UK market and allows us to expand our portfolio while maintaining our tradition of creativity and quality, staying close to the people who have supported us in this market for the past 15 years.”

Founded in 1989, Maison Ferrand moved into the UK after establishing operations in Germany in 2000. It has since also expanded into the US in 2022.

Founder Alexandre Gabriel said: “As a family business, the full acquisition of Identity Drinks and the creation of Maison Ferrand UK is a joyful moment for us.

“It represents our commitment to staying true to our values of creativity and community. With our dedicated team, we aim to continue creating premium spirits that reflect who we are and bring pleasure to those who drink them. We are excited to deepen our connection with the UK market.”