Morrisons is to slash the price of more than 2,000 products for More Card holders, as it claimed it was “getting the big bazooka out” in the supermarket price war.

The new prices will apply across September on a range of branded and own label products, with Morrisons saying it is taking the fight to the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s, who have successfully used loyalty cards to stem the exodus of customers to the discounters.

The price cuts for loyalty cardholders include on Nestlé cereals, Heinz tomato ketchup and babyfood, Coca-Cola fizzy drinks and confectionery from Mondelez and Mars.

Morrisons also announced it was adding more than 70 products to its Aldi and Lidl Price Match, which launched in February this year.

The Grocer revealed last month that Morrisons CEO Rami Baitiéh was intending to ramp up its loyalty drive, following the relaunch of the More Card last year.

“Today’s move represents our single biggest investment in loyalty and pricing for many years,” said Morrisons group marketing director Alex Rogerson.

“Driving strong value for customers remains our number one priority and today we are getting the big bazooka out and slashing the prices on over 2,000 products for More Card customers.

“Together with our Aldi and Lidl Price Match and our vast range of Low Everyday Prices – we have thousands of products that not only offer outstanding value on brands and essential items our customers love – but also have the quality they’ve come to expect from us.”

The loyalty scheme offers will be signposted at shelf edge and online, with the deals also communicated through the Morrisons More app and email.

Products added to the Aldi and Lidl Price Match include weekly staples such as broccoli, mince, cheese, potatoes and rice.

The retailer said it was also continuing its commitment to offer Low Everyday Price products across cupboard staples, bakery & snacks, toiletries, cleaning products and babycare.

Former Carrefour boss Baitiéh has made more competitive prices a key plank of his strategy since taking over in November 2023, alongside a strategy to improve availability and service, which has been credited with improving Morrisons’ performance in recent months.

In June, The Grocer revealed he had set a new target for its loyalty card to be used in 70% of transactions.

Morrisons told suppliers at an IGD trade briefing in Harrogate the insights from the card would be used to shape its offer for customers and how it works with suppliers.