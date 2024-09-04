Morrisons has launched a trial of scan and go technology, more than 10 years after it was introduced by the likes of Tesco.

It said it was carrying out a trial at six stores, including its supermarket in Cardiff, to gauge customer appetite for the technology.

The trial appears to closely mirror services such as Tesco’s Scan as you Shop and Sainsbury’s Smartshop, both widely available across their respective supermarket estates.

It comes weeks after Morrisons CEO Rami Baitiéh said the supermarket was looking to rebalance the checkout mix in favour of manned tills, having “gone a bit too far” with self-checkouts.

Baitiéh told the Telegraph the supermarket was reviewing its number of self-service checkouts, with plans to remove some in favour of staffed tills.

Asda also recently said it was investing millions to increase the number of manned checkouts.

However, the use of automation is still an important area of interest for retailers.

Last year, Tesco launched trials of technology at a store in Fulham allowing customers to use a scan-free checkout, which meant they did not have to scan individual items.

Morrisons has also trialled till-free technology at its Bradford HQ.

Aldi opened its first ‘just walk out’ checkout-free store in Greenwich, London, at the start of 2022. Earlier this year, it added a contactless payment option to the Aldi Shop & Go store, meaning customers no longer have to download an app if they don’t want to.