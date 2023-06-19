Morrisons has announced its sixth round of price cuts in 2023, with almost 50 high-volume products reduced by an average of more than 25%.

It said the reductions, part of a “rolling wave” of price cuts to help with the cost of living crisis, had been targeted to provide maximum help to families, with fresh items like mince, tomatoes and butter as well as cupboard staples like squash and cereals among those reduced.

The investment is worth £26m and the prices will be locked for at least eight weeks.

Last month, Morrisons reduced or held the price of 1,000 products, which will remain locked until mid-July. It also relaunched its More Card loyalty programme.

It brought back its ‘More Reasons to Shop at Morrisons’ strapline after nearly two decades in the wilderness, in one of its biggest-ever marketing campaigns.

“Providing great quality products at affordable prices for our customers is a key priority at Morrisons,” said Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer Rachel Eyre.

“Our steady flow of deep and broad price cutting programmes, together with our new More Card loyalty scheme, are helping customers save money on their weekly shop. Today’s price cuts include picnic items to help our customers make the most of the warm weather and we’ve not forgotten the fridge and cupboard essentials either.”