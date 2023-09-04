Morrisons has rolled out a fleet of CCTV vans to crack down on crime at stores in the UK.

The vans promote the supermarket’s long-running partnership with Crimestoppers and urge customers to call its helpline if they see criminal activity.

The supermarket said the aim was to deter and identify criminals by catching them in the act, but also to encourage the public to report crime anonymously.

The vans are part of more £700m a year being spent by retailers to tackle rising crime across stores in the UK, with Tesco boss Ken Murphy this week stepping up calls for ministers to clamp down on retail crime.

“Morrisons has worked with Crimestoppers for almost 10 years with the aim of deterring and identifying crime,” said Morrisons corporate protection manager Carl Probert.

“This protects not only the Morrisons business but also our staff, customers and those who live near our stores.

“The vans can be moved to locations where there are issues of crime, to stop the incidents from continuing, or to catch those committing the crime on camera.

“This is a really positive step in our partnership and we look forward to continuing our work to reduce the impact of crime.”