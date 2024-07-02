Asda has poached Iceland’s digital and marketing chief David Devany as its new vice president for e-commerce.

Devany has been Iceland’s group chief customer, marketing and digital officer since 2020. He is set to join Asda in “due course” as it seeks to strengthen its leadership and double down on the online market.

Asda’s online grocery sales hit a record £3.2bn in 2023, boosting its online market share to 20.8%, according to Kantar.

“As we continue to strengthen our senior leadership team, I am delighted to announce that we have appointed David Devany as our new VP e-commerce,” said Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa.

“David has extensive experience and a proven track record in retail within the UK, as well as across Europe and the USA. David’s remit will cover the entirety of our e-commerce business, and his appointment will play an important part as we continue to grow our online grocery offering.”

Devany, who has over 25 years’ experience in e-commerce, digital and marketing, said: “This is an exciting time to be joining the team. With Asda having already made strong headway in the e-commerce space, I am looking forward to joining and continuing to grow the business’s online offering.”

Devany is the latest in a series of leadership appointments by Asda in recent months.

He will report Matt Kelleher, who is to join Asda as chief digital officer from Morrisons in July, an appointment that was announced in January.

Meanwhile, Matt Heslop is set to join Asda from Lidl, where he is currently chief operating officer.