Lidl has appointed Maciej Tylkowski, currently its chief operating officer in Poland, as joint chief operating officer for its GB operation.

Tylkowski will be responsible for Lidl GB’s supply chain, working closely with current COOs Matt Heslop and Tim Ulbrich, who oversee sales and logistics teams.

Meanwhile Nan Gibson, Lidl GB chief human resources officer, has been promoted to senior VP HR concepts at parent company Lidl Stiftung. She will be replaced as Lidl GB chief human resources officer by Stephanie Rogers, currently director of employee lifecycle and experience.

Tylkowski has worked at Lidl for almost 23 years, serving as an executive board member for the past 17.

After completing an MA in foreign trade at the University of Lodz, he joined Lidl Germany as a store assistant before rising to senior management positions. In 2001, he moved back to Poland, where he played a leading role in opening the first Lidl stores in his home country. In recent years he has been responsible for creating and overseeing its central sales departments, supporting the operations of stores.

Gibson has been Lidl GB chief human resources officer since September 2016, and is credited with supporting the growth and cultural development of the company.

She has overseen Lidl’s investment in pay and recruitment, including two rises in 2022, totalling a combined £50m investment for store workers.

Stephanie Rogers joined Lidl GB in 2022 and has been focused on enhancing the staff experience and working on recruitment, development and career progression, along with employer brand and engagement.

“I’m delighted Maciej and Steph are joining our board of directors,” said GB CEO Ryan McDonnell. “In their new positions they both bring a wealth of experience and will be instrumental in further bolstering our growth.

“I’d also like to congratulate Nan on her new role. Nan has played an enormous part in our growth, fostering our talent and making us one of the best employers in the country. I’d like to thank her both personally and on behalf of all our colleagues here at Lidl GB, and wish her the best of luck for the future.”

The new appointments were announced alongside a rise in entry level hourly pay for Lidl store workers.