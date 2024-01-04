Ben & Jerry’s has added a duo of ice cream variants inspired by s’mores.

Marshmallow & S’more and Oat of this Swirled (both rsp: £5.50/427ml) have launched under the brand’s Sundae range.

Both variants are inspired by s’mores, tradititional American campfire treats comprising toasted marshmallow and chocolate sandwiched together between two graham crackers (which are similar to digestive biscuits).

Marshmallow & S’more features chocolate ice cream with chocolate cookie dough and marshmallow swirls, with a whipped top, toasted caramel swirls and popping candy chocolate chunks.

Oat of this Swirled, meanwhile, is suitable for vegans, as the Burnt Sugar ice cream it contains is dairy-free. It also features oat cinnamon cookies, toasted marshmallow-style caramel swirls with a soft, whipped top and vegan chocolate chunks.

Ben & Jerry’s has also expanded its core lineup with Spectacu-love (rsp: £5.50/465ml), a sweet ice cream packed with caramel-cinnamon cookie chunks and a caramel-cinnamon cookie swirl.

All three tubs have rolled into grocery and convenience channels.

It comes after Ben & Jerry’s unveiled plans to transition its dairy-free ice cream range from its previous almond-based recipe to an oat-based alternative in October.

“Out of this Swirled will be our first flavour made with the new oat-based formula, allowing our ever-popular Sundaes range even more inclusive for our non-dairy fans,” said Ben & Jerry’s UK country business lead Flo Howell.

“The rest of our non-dairy range will also be making the switch to the new oat base throughout the year,” she said.

“We’re also excited to introduce Spectacu-love in 2024.

“Cookie Dough continues to be our number-one bestseller, driving sales for grocery and convenience. Therefore, we wanted to bring our fans even more cookie-filled options.”

It comes after Ben & Jerry’s owner Unilever granted ice cream manufacturers a free non-exclusive licence for 12 of its reformulation patents at the end of 2023, in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.