BrewDog is investing £7m into overhauling its spirits portfolio.

It has opened a new distillery over the road from its brewery in Ellon, allowing it to triple its production output.

Its now 11-strong spirits portfolio includes the redesigned LoneWolf gin brand, and new vodka and rum brands Abstrakt and Duo.

LoneWolf has relaunched with four variants (rsp: £26/70cl). They are: Original (40% abv), Mexican Lime & Cactus (38% abv), Peach & Passionfruit (38% abv) and a new Bramble & Raspberry (38% abv) drink.

Its former vodka brand, Seven Day, has been rebranded as Abstrakt Vodka (rsp: £21/70cl). The spirit is also available in four variants: Original (40% abv), Madagascan Vanilla & Toasted Marshmallow (38% abv), Watermelon & Strawberry (38% abv), and Raspberry & Lime (38% abv).

Finally, its former rum brand 500 Cuts has been rebranded as Duo Rum, launching with three 40% abv variants: Spice, White and Pineapple (rsp: £25/70cl).

The spirits will roll into Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s this month. They will also be available from BrewDog bars and its webstore from July.

BrewDog will spend £7m over the next 18 months on an updated still house, bespoke bottles, new branding investment and a 2023 marketing plan.

It has plans to lay down 2,000 whisky casks this year and open its distillery to visitors, after installing a mezzanine viewing platform and taproom-style tasting centre.

BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie now sits as CEO of the spirits arm, joining Steven Kersley, MD of the distilling portfolio.

Their combined goal was to create “globally recognised cult brands that will put consumer value and planet longevity at the core”, said BrewDog.