Costa Coffee has teamed up with Bosh to extend its plant-based product range for Veganuary.

The range aims to appeal to vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians.

It includes Plant-Based Saucy Chicken Fajita Wrap (from £4.75), Plant-Based Crackin’ Ham & Cheeze Toastie and Plant-Based Smashin’ Sausage Bap (both from £3.75) – as well as sweet treats, like Caramelised Biscuit Rocky Road (from £2.60) and Double Chocolate Cookie (from £2.45).

Bosh, which teamed up with Costa to launch a vegan traybake slice in 2021, said it was “incredibly proud” to be working with the high-street coffee shop chain again.

The latest collaboration would make it “more convenient than ever for customers to enjoy flavourful plant-based options without compromising on taste”, Bosh added.

In addition to the Bosh collaboration, Costa has also introduced a trio of “game-changing” hot milkshakes: White Chocolate & Strawberry, Salted Caramel Coffee and Chocolate Hazel.

The drinks are topped with whipped cream and either colourful sprinkles, caramel vermicelli or brownie crumbs.

Costa has also added several breakfast, lunch and bakery items, including Pork & Apple Sausage Roll (from £3.20), Raisin & Almond Granola Pot (from £2.15), Banana Loaf Cake (from £3.05) and Orange & Raspberry Victoria Sponge (from £3.65).

Plus, it has brought back its Hog Roast, Roast Chicken & Bacon (both from £4.95) and Heinz Beanz & Cheese (from £3.45) toasties, as well as its Chocolate & Caramel Muffin made with Rolo (from £2.70), Salted Caramel Brownie (from £2.45), Blueberry Muffin, Sicilian Lemon Muffin (both from £2.55) and Chocolate Cornflake Cake (from £1.75).

It has also improved the recipe for its Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake (from £3.05), adding lemon glaze and lemon oil to make it “even more indulgent” and “zingy”, according to Costa.

All products are available from today (4 January).