Vegan brand Crackd is set to launch a trio of no-egg quiches into Tesco later this month.

The lineup is made with Crackd’s plant-based liquid egg alternative and comprises Quiche Lorraine, Cheeze & Broccoli and Caramelised Red Onion (rsp: £3/150g).

The Quiche Lorraine has been made in partnership with plant-based brand This, using diced This Isn’t Bacon Lardons. All three quiches contain Applewood Vegan cheese.

Crackd will support the rollout with a through-the line marketing campaign running from until July.

The lineup is set to roll into Tesco at the end of May.

They are billed as “perfect for a single serve or meal accompaniment”.

Crackd quiches won awards at the 2023 Farm Shop & Deli Show at the Food & Drink Expo last month in Birmingham. The Quiche Lorraine won a silver, while the Caramelised Onion and Cheeze & Broccoli won bronzes.

“The number of consumers eating plant-based foods has grown considerably and there is an increasing appetite to look for products which do not compromise on either taste or quality,” said Crackd marketing manager Nisha Singadia. “As part of this we have identified quiches as being a key opportunity area.”

In September last year, Crackd rolled out its egg alternative No Egg Egg liquid into 350 Tesco stores in a 346g bottle, offering six servings (rsp: £3).