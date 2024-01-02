Dash Water has reintroduced its Grapefruit flavoured sparkling water.

The B Corp-certified canned water company originally launched the flavour in the summer, but has brought it back after all 300,000 cans sold out “twice as quickly” as forecast.

Positioned as a “delicious alternative to the excessively sugar and sweetener-filled mainstream soft drinks”, Dash Grapefruit (rsp: £1.35/330ml) would be sold via the brand’s DTC store, before launching on Amazon and in Planet Organic stores later this month.

“We were over the moon with the response to Grapefruit when we launched it in the summer,” said Dash co-founder Jack Scott. “Having achieved the highest rate of sales of all other Dash flavours in its first month, we knew we had to continue it.

“Hundreds of our customers reached out, asking us to bring back the citrusly good flavour, so that’s exactly what we did.”

Grapefruit joins a roster of flavours from Dash that also includes Lime, Blackcurrant, Peach, Mango, Cucumber, Raspberry and Lemon.

Dash Water was founded in 2017 by Scott and Alex Wright, who previously both worked in sales for Cawston Press.

All of the brand’s drinks are free from sugar, sweeteners or calories.

They are listed in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose, as well as with Starbucks and British Airways.