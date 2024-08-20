Ferrero has brought its Nutella-branded ice cream tub to the UK.

The NPD (rsp: £5.50/470ml) comprises hazelnut-flavoured ice cream with “layers of Nutella on top and throughout”.

Having launched in Spain, Portugal and Italy earlier this year, tubs have now hit Morrisons. A wider UK rollout is planned for later this year, and into 2025.

The NPD joins Ferrero’s growing ice cream portfolio, which includes premium handheld lines launched under the Ferrero Rocher and Raffaelo brands in 2023.

“We are thrilled to be adding to our range of ice creams with such a huge fan favourite,” said Ferrero UK & Ireland marketing director Dani Hayward-Bradley.

“Our dedicated team of experts has spent years perfecting the recipe, inspired by our much-loved brand, Nutella… and we’re happy that now we can give them a new and exciting way to experience the brand.”

The launch will be supported by a £1.8m marketing push, spanning TV, social, out-of-home, PR and in-store activity.

This isn’t the first time Ferrero has expanded Nutella beyond its heartlands. It launched Nutella Biscuits, for instance, in 2022 to tap evening snacking occasions.

With a value of £238.2m, Ferrero is the 34th biggest grocery brand, according to NIQ data [NIQ 52 w/e 31 December 2023].

It saw its average price per pack increase by 12.6% last year, as a poor Turkish hazelnut supply pushed up the price of the commodity.