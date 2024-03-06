A fruit-based snacking startup aimed at teens and young millennials, launched by the founder of snack bar brand Perkier, has made its grocery debut.

Called Zombie, the brand offers a range of chewy ‘leathers’, each made from two or three fruits.

StrawBuried (containing strawberry, apple and lemon) and Man-Ghouled Mango (comprising mango and apple) have hit Tesco shelves in multipacks of four (rsp: £2.60/4x25g).

A third variant, Blackberry Death (which is made from blackberry, apple and lemon), is set to hit shelves soon.

Variety Packs (rsp: £2.60/4x25g), containing one 25g bar of each of the aforementioned variants, along with one Twisted Orange bar (made from orange, apple and lemon) have also launched into Tesco.

The brainchild of Perkier founder Ann Perkins, Zombie is B Corp certified and carbon neutral.

There was a “clear white space between brands targeted at young kids, and dried fruit for adults”, said Perkins.

Zombie would “blow up the norms in fruit snacking through engaging branding, packaging, excellent product quality and powerful activation”, she added.

It has launched into Tesco as part of the retailer’s new incubator scheme, the Accelerator Programme, with an NPD pipeline planned for the coming months.

Tesco CCO Ashwin Prasad said: “Our customers love to try innovative new products, whether that’s a speciality product they can’t get anywhere else, or a brand that has sustainability at its heart, so it’s a real pleasure to launch this expanded programme, helping to support the development and growth of exciting brands at Tesco.

“We’re really looking forward to working with these brands and the brilliant teams behind them, and I wish each of them great success.”