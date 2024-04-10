Jason’s Sourdough has added a high-protein bread loaf, designed to appeal to “macro-conscious” shoppers.

The NPD (rsp: £2.50/580g) provides 10g protein per slice – thanks to the inclusion of wheat protein, pea protein and sunflower seeds – and 12.9g carbohydrates.

By comparison, a slice of Jason’s White Ciabattin loaf contains 5g protein and 23g carbohydrates.

In line with the Jason’s wider portfolio, it contains no additives, preservatives, emulsifiers, added sugar or artificial sweeteners.

It will launch exclusively into Tesco on 15 April.

“As with everything in our Jason’s Sourdough range, the High Protein loaf stays true to our philosophy of using our own sourdough mother starter culture,” said Jason Geary, master baker at Geary’s Bakery and namesake of Jason’s Sourdough.

“Our new protein loaf gives shoppers a great opportunity to get more protein into their everyday diets, whilst still enjoying a great slice of sourdough.”

It comes after Jason’s launched a duo of bake-at-home SKUs into Waitrose and Ocado in September, “offering consumers a fresh solution to making sourdough”.

Jason’s was the only top 10 bread brand to increase its volume sales in grocery last year, thanks to distribution gains.

Its value sales increased by 153.3% to £15.5m on volumes up 127.7%, according to NIQ data [52 w/e 9 September 2023].