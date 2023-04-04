Kettle Chips is hoping to lure in “adventurous” shoppers with the launch of two trendy crisp flavours.

Sriracha Mayo and Dill Pickle & Jalapeño will roll into Waitrose from mid-April (rsp: £2.39/125g) on an introductory promotion of £1.59 per pack, with a wider rollout planned from May.

Sriracha Mayo had a “fiery” kick, while Dill Pickle & Jalapeño offered a “tangier and zesty” flavour profile, said Kettle Chips.

“With consumers looking to explore new and interesting flavours within the crisps category, we couldn’t be more delighted to share the two new seasonings chef Phil has developed,” said Kettle Chips marketing director Russell Tanner.

The launch will be supported by consumer activations and an ATL campaign, as well as trials of the new flavours.

“By offering something a little unexpected from Kettle and with the fantastic support of our wider experiential activity, it’s a very exciting time for the brand,” Tanner added.

It comes as Kettle’s rivals have also been hoping to lure in new customers with “unique” crisp flavours.

McCoy’s launched a duo of Mexican-inspired flavours under its new Epic Eats range of crisps in February; and Doritos last month teamed up with Burger King to launch a co-branded Flame Grilled Whopper variant.

Kettle Foods, meanwhile, pushed sales above the £100m mark for the first time in January, thanks to bolt-on acquisitions and increased own-label demand.