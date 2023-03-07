PepsiCo has teamed up with Burger King to launch a co-branded Flame Grilled Whopper variant of Doritos.

The new tortilla chips tasted “deliciously close” to BK’s flagship burger comprising beef, tomatoes, onions and pickles, said PepsiCo. And despite their “uncanny likeness to the Flame Grilled Whopper”, they are non-HFSS and suitable for vegetarians.

Rolling out from today, the snack will be supported by an on-pack promotion, offering a chance to bag a Whopper meal. The activity will run across all Doritos sharing formats until 30 October.

Today also saw the release of PR footage of a 48-sheet OOH hoarding for Doritos being set alight in front of a Burger King in Middlesbrough.

“It’s not every day that two iconic brands like Doritos and Burger King come together,” said Lee-Teng Houston, UK marketing director at Doritos. “So, when the idea of launching the infamous flavour of the Whopper in an even more accessible format arose, we couldn’t resist.”

Shoppers were “continually looking for bolder flavours and taste experiences – and this is exactly what we are giving them”, she added.

The two businesses worked on the launch for a year, said Burger King marketing director Katie Evans. “We’re incredibly proud to unveil this epic collaboration. We’ve loved developing the iconic Whopper flavour that our customers know and love.”

It comes after Doritos grew volumes in grocery last year by just 1% [NIQ 52 w/e 31 December 2022]