Mars frozen snack brand Trü Frü is to make its UK debut, to tap the chocolate-dipped fruit craze.

Three 227g variants made with real fruit – Strawberries in White & Milk Chocolate, Raspberries in White & Dark Chocolate and Piña Colada Pineapple in White Chocolate & Coconut – will hit Tesco on 11 March (rsp: TBC).

Trü Frü launched in the US in 2017. It was acquired by Mars in 2023 and has since reached retail sales of $215m [NIQ 52 w/e 17 February 2024].

The brand fulfilled “a permissible need that we know consumers are looking for in the frozen category,” said Trü Frü general manager Carrie Martin.

“We are excited to be able to bring innovative snacking solutions at pace from the US to UK consumers, in a way that nurtures this fantastic founder-led brand with the scale and capabilities of Mars.”

It comes as rival brands have launched similar frozen products over recent months.

Pukpip made its UK debut in early 2023 with a duo of whole wonky bananas dipped in milk and dark chocolate – later adding a white chocolate variant and trio of Banana Bites.

Healthier ice cream brand Oppo Brothers launched its own frozen fruit snacking range last September.