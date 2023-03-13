Peroni is launching a “light lager” with lemon to lure in younger consumers.

Inspired by “the taste and scent of Capri”, the 4.2% abv drink is “a refreshingly light lager with a subtle spritz of Italian lemon”.

It will roll into Sainsbury’s, Asda, Tesco, Waitrose and M&S later this month in multipacks of three and 10 bottles (rsp: £4.50-£14.50/3x330ml-10x330ml).

The NPD marked “a significant milestone for us and the sector, bringing an exciting and innovative new beer to the market which is refreshingly light, matching perfectly to multiple occasions”, said Asahi UK sales director Steve Young.

It was “a strong proposition for all operators and retailers to gain value from the high-potential and lucrative sunshine beer category”, he said.

“Previous growth has been achieved in this segment through larger packs and offers in stores, which can drive down prices.

“We believe that by launching an exceptional new option in this space, under a premium brand, we can help drive improved value sales by attracting a younger consumer and broadening the appeal of the category during a peak period for beer sales,” Young added.

The launch will be supported by a £3m media campaign to drive awareness and trial through summer.

It comes after owner Asahi UK has been expanding its low & no portfolio over recent months, launching Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% in April 2022 and Asahi Super Dry 0.0% in January 2023.