Vegan food-to-go brand Pollen & Grace has expanded into ready meals.

It has launched a trio of plant-based recipes inspired by “familiar dinnertime favourites”: Rich Aubergine & Lentil Moussaka; Saag Aloo Potato Pie; and Thai Red Vegetable Curry (rsp: £4.95-£5.50/400g).

The meals have rolled into Co-op, Ocado, Booths and Amazon.

A further three meals – Creamy Spring Vegetable Pie; Chickpea Tikka Masala; and Thai Green Vegetable Curry – will join the range in March.

The range was developed in response to shopper demand for “nutritionally complete meals that are healthy and convenient”, said Pollen & Grace.

Packs feature “plant points”, with each type of vegetable, fruit, nut, seed and wholegrain counting as one point, and herb or spice a quarter.

This feature aims to help consumers quickly judge the plant diversity per portion, based on the recommendation for Brits to eat at least 30 plants each week.

“In 2024 we’ve set ourselves an ambitious target of tripling sales, and expanding into new product categories to help more people eat better than ever before, wherever they are,” said Pollen & Grace co-founder Kristina Komlosiova.

“The healthy ready meals sector has seen a decline in household penetration, and we think that’s because the current options just don’t live up to shopper expectations for taste and quality, which we know are most influential in category purchase decisions,” Komlosiova added.

It comes after Pollen & Grace gave its salad bowls a “vibrant, colourful” makeover last spring.