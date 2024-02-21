Pringles has overhauled its Sizzl’n spicy crisps range, renaming it ‘Hot’.

Hot comprises five variants: Flamin’ Cheese, Mexican Chilli & Lime, Smokin’ BBQ Ribs, Kickin’ Sour Cream and Sweet Chilli (all rsps: £2.25/160g).

All of them, except for Sweet Chilli, are HFSS compliant.

Each has a varying level of heat intensity, “so people can put their taste buds to the test”, according to Pringles. Kickin’ Sour Cream and Sweet Chilli are the mildest, with Flamin’ Cheese “at the spicier end of the scale”.

They are set to hit shelves in the major mults this week. Kickin’ Sour Cream and Sweet Chilli are also available to independent retailers in a price-marked pack.

The range will replace Pringles Sizzl’n, which debuted in 2021 with three variants: Kickin’ Sour Cream, Spicy BBQ and Cheese & Chilli.

“We know our shoppers love spicy flavours, as we saw with our Sizzl’n range,” said Pringles senior activation brand manager Beth Johnson.

“Pringles Hot is the next evolution and allows retailers to capitalise on the demand for more spicy offerings.’’

It comes as buyers and manufacturers of crisps are hoping to lure younger shoppers to the snacking aisles by introducing spicier lines.

Take Co-op, which recently offered viral TikTok brand Takis its first permanent grocery listing. Two variants – Fuego and Volcano (rsp: £2/100g) – of its spicy rolled tortilla chips will roll into 600 of the retailer’s stores on 28 February.

Or Kettle Chips, which added Sriracha Mayo and Dill Pickle & Jalapeño crisp variants last April to boost its appeal to “adventurous” shoppers.