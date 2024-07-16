Tyrrells has teamed up with Wallace & Gromit to launch limited-edition Wensleydale & Cranberry crisps.

The “unique” and “quintessentially British” crisps are an ode to Wallace’s favourite cheese.

They will launch exclusively into Co-op on 22 July (rsp: £2.75/135g).

“We are delighted to be launching our new collaboration with Wallace & Gromit, an iconic comedy series that shares many values with the Tyrrells brand including its British provenance, a playful sense of humour and the promise of great entertainment,” said Tyrrells marketing manager Jane Jones.

“The parallels between our brand and the film series make us the perfect pair to deliver an authentic and unique product to the category with the launch of an exciting, limited-edition flavour,” Jones added.

The launch will be backed by a social media campaign starring Wallace & Gromit themselves.

Tyrrells introduced 24g single packs for its Lentil Crisps range in March and began transitioning its 150g sharing bags to 25% recycled plastic over Easter.

This latest launch comes as rival snacking brands are also hedging their bets on cheesy flavours.

Kellanova is to launch its $1bn (£789m) Cheez-It brand in the UK next month, debuting with Snap’d, a duo of “thin and crispy” baked chips.

Walkers last month added a non-HFSS Cheese Toastie variant for Wotsits, having expanded its Sensations lineup in February with Mature Cheddar & Chilli.