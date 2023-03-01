Viral soft drinks brand Prime looks set to expand into sports nutrition.

It has applied to register its logo with the Intellectual Property Office under class five, covering nutritional supplements, protein supplement shakes and protein supplements formed and packaged as bars.

Prime declined to comment on the trademark activity.

A move into sports nutrition would be “a natural progression for the brand”, said One Stop franchise owner Aman Uppal.

“I think there’s a lot of potential there because they have uncovered a new market in terms of teenagers and adults that are not really into brands such as Grenade, USN and those typical, well-established sports nutrition brands.”

Nurture Brands MD, Adam Draper, agreed that Prime sports nutrition lines would “do really well, because KSI and Logan Paul have millions of devoted followers on Instagram and YouTube and their fans will pretty much buy whatever they are selling”.

“They will certainly steal market share for a period and get the limelight across social media, but their long-term success will come down to the value they offer, which is down to the quality of their product and its repeat rate.”

Carey McEvoy, director and co-founder of innovation and insights agency TRKR, however, said new sports nutrition lines might lack longevity.

“Any new product or brand has to resonate with the target audience, it has to be something they need, and there has to be a reason to choose it over other options.”

“There isn’t any trade data on Prime due to the limited availability of the product, but anecdotally it seems like it was a huge hit with 11-year-olds, with their parents being the purchaser, mainly at exorbitant prices.”

By moving into sports nutrition, Prime would be targeting “over-16s who buy these types of product to… bulk up”, said McEvoy.

“What will be interesting is the brand perception with that 16 to 30 group. Will they want to buy a ‘kiddies’ fad, or has the brand lost credibility?”

Uppal pointed to the brand’s ongoing availability issues as a potential hurdle for launching new lines.

“When you can’t source a product and it’s popular, it’s quite frustrating to customers because they’re always asking the question.

“They don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes,” he added.

Sainsbury’s limited sales of Prime Hydration to three bottles per customer in a bid to ensure stocks lasted after it hit shelves last week. At the time of writing, however, all variants were already out of stock in the retailer.

The Grocer has approached Prime’s UK manufacturer Refresco for comment.