Walkers has added a trio of limited-edition vegan crisp variants for Veganuary.

They are: Flame Grilled Steak; Grilled Cheese Toastie and BBQ Pork Ribs.

All three variants are HFSS compliant and are claimed to offer “authentic meat and cheese flavours” without the use of animal-derived ingredients.

They are available across grocery, wholesale and impulse channels now in multipacks (5x24g). Flame Grilled Steak and BBQ Pork Ribs are also available in 65g price-marked packs (£1.25).

“This innovation underlines our continued efforts to offer choice to consumers,” said Walkers senior marketing manager Rachael Smith.

“By bringing meaty and cheesy flavours to market which wouldn’t ordinarily be identified as vegan, we’re hoping to kickstart 2024 by adding some more excitement to the category.”

Walkers has launched an on-pack promotion across the new lines as well as its core, 45% Less Salt and Baked ranges.

The promotion offers shoppers the chance to win £2,500 every day until the end of February.

It comes after Walkers reformulated Sunbites to make them HFSS compliant and transitioned them to new packs made with 50% recycled plastic at the end of 2023.

The move formed part of the crisps giant’s ambition to make snacks that were non-HFSS or sold in portions of under 100 calories comprise 50% of its sales by 2025.