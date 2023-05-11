Mealworm nutrition supplier Ÿnsect has launched a new ingredients brand for petfood manufacturers.

Called Sprÿng, the brand offers “easy-to-incorporate, neutral-tasting, odourless and light brown ingredients” made using the molitor mealworm, which can be used in the production of dry and wet petfood.

The mealworms have a high protein content at around 71% with a “low environmental impact”, leaving a minimal amount of solid waste material (‘ash’) after heating, according to the brand.

The brand embodied the company’s mission “to revolutionise our food system, whether for humans or pets”, said Sprÿng.

“Our pets are an extension of our family and there is nothing more important than your family’s health and safety,” said Ÿnsect GM for animal nutrition & health Benjamin Armenjon.

“With that in mind, we looked for a way to maximise your pet’s quality of life by creating Sprÿng.”

The brand offered petfood manufacturers “a sustainable option with the highest quality nutrition”, Armenjon added.

The launch forms part of Ÿnsect’s plans to focus on the petfood market as one of the pillars of its short-term development strategy.

It comes as the business is preparing to make its first deliveries from its new Ÿnfarm site in Amiens, France – which it claims is ”the world’s largest vertical farm”.