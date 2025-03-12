Batchelors has unveiled a range of ambient ready meals.

The Meals in Minutes range (rsp: £3.50/300ml) comprises Beef Lasagne, Beef Chilli Con Carne & Rice and Chicken Casserole & Rice.

They have rolled into selected Sainsbury’s stores, and were “specifically targeted towards busy professionals”, said Batchelors owner Premier Foods.

“Meals in Minutes will help to broaden the brand’s appeal amongst a new demographic and can help retailers to drive footfall into the ambient meals category with its elevated taste in a convenient format,” it said.

The launch comes as Mars Food & Nutrition and Tilda have also unveiled new ambient ready meals this month.

Mars Food & Nutrition has added 14 ambient ready meals across its Ben’s Original and Dolmio brands. Three new HFSS-compliant ranges – Ben’s Street Food, Dolmio Classics and Dolmio Feasts – have hit Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Iceland shelves, all with an rsp of £3 for a 250g meal pouch.

Tilda, meanwhile, has launched Sundried Tomato & Beans, Vegetable Paella, and Chickpea Korma (rsp: £2.50/250g) meals into Sainsbury’s.

Batchelors’ Mars’ and Tilda’s new ambient ready meals are all stocked in Sainsbury’s’ new ‘meals in minutes’ bays, which The Grocer understands were introduced this year as part of a plan by the retailer to optimise its stores.