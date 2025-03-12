Holland & Barrett has signed a new strategic partnership with supplements giant Applied Nutrition, which will dramatically ramp up its supplements offer.

The new joint business plan, which Applied Nutrition confirmed through the London Stock Exchange on 12 March, will see Holland & Barrett increase its distribution of Applied’s products – which include protein powders, energy gels and hydration tablets – across its high street stores. It will also expand its listing into new products and new categories.

Applied Nutrition has chosen Coleen Rooney, reality TV star and wife of football legend Wayne Rooney, as the face of the new deal. Her eponymous new health and wellness range will now be stocked exclusively by H&B, as part of the “first order” under the new partnership. It will see six new SKUs roll into 500 H&B stores over the next month, with all six products already available online.



The Rooney’s, along with along with Mohsin Issa, were among a group of four “prominent north west based entrepreneurs” to invest in the supplements giant, ahead of its successful IPO in October last year. Rooney also acts a brand ambassador for Applied Nutrition.

The supplements group had announced the Holland & Barrett listing in its half-year results in January, but has now confirmed the full expansion as part of the new joint business plan.

Under the new agreement, H&B and Applied will also work together to expand shelf space and increase the number of distribution points for Applied Nutrition products.

Holland & Barrett already lists a number of its own label sports supplements on its online shop in shop with Ocado, which launched in January, and has been working to expand its reach alongside its extensive high street expansion plans.

H&B has also been overhauling and expanding its entire own label food and supplements offer over the past couple of years, and will now receive “early access” to Applied’s NPD under the new partnership.

Alongside the signing of the new joint business plan, Applied has secured new listings with US retailers GNC, Hy-Vee and H-E-B, which will also rapidly expand its offer in the US, taking its reach to 1,000 stores nationwide, according to the brand.

“It is great to see such momentum with existing and new customers, further reinforcing the growth potential of the business,” said Applied Nutrition CEO Thomas Ryder. “Not only are we significantly strengthening and growing our trade with existing key valued partners such as Holland & Barrett, we are also securing new listings from major retailers in the US, which is a key growth market.”

Since founding Applied Nutrition in 2014, Ryder has grown the group into one of the UK’s biggest health and wellness companies, with its products now available in 80 countries worldwide. It made its London Stock Exchange debut in October.

“We look to the future with confidence and we remain focused on driving profitable growth throughout H2 and beyond,” said Ryder following the announcement of the new joint business venture.

Rooney said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to share the range I have been working on with Applied Nutrition through Holland & Barrett, and hope that everyone finds it as beneficial as I have when you combine the right supplements and high-quality ingredients to manage your hair, skin, sleep, and overall wellness as part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”