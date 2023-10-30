Ocado has expanded its Korean range with 50 new products.

Spanning from instant noodle cups to cooking sauces and bubble teas, the retailer now claims to have “the largest Korean offering of any UK supermarket”.

Ocado’s cohort of Korean brands includes Sushi Daily sister’s brand Kelly Loves, leading soju drinks player Jinro and instant noodle supplier Nongshim.

The retailer has worked with Asian food wholesaler and importer SOP International, as well as securing an exclusive UK supermarket listing for Korean ingredients brand Bibigo.

“Korean cuisine has been growing steadily in popularity,” said Ocado buyer Romy Rosehill.

“For example, searches for ‘kimchi’ on ocado.com have increased over 40% in the last two years, with over 230,000 searches in 2023 so far.

“We wanted to make it easier for our customers to explore and enjoy a wide range of authentic Korean flavours and we hope the new range will lead to lots of new discoveries, as well as make it simpler for existing Korean food fans to shop the products they love,” Rosehill added.

Alka Kapoor, sales director at SOP International, said she hoped Ocado would become a “one-stop shop” for Korean cuisine.

Kapoor said she thought that Jinro soju, which was “one of the number-one selling spirits in the world, just based on volume,” would particularly appeal to Ocado’s young, affluent consumer base.

In Korea, soju was “taken with food, particularly chicken, so I guess all the KFC and Wagamama lovers [in the UK] could pair it with their favourite dish”, she added.