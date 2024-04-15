One Stop is ramping up its fresh food offer, adding another 39 products to the range.

Across branded and own label, the new lines include Fresh & Naked Wild Rocket, Wall’s Bombay Potato & Spinach Flatbread, and One Stop’s Buttermilk Chicken Tenders, Crispy Sweet Potato Fries, and Greek Style Yoghurt.

The extension follows the addition of 108 other fresh products in October, such as prepped vegetables, high-protein snacks, and ready meals, in a move designed to bring “healthier and fresher options to shoppers”. It marked One Stop’s first range reset in over two years.

“This is a really exciting time for the business – being able to offer even more fresh food options for our customers is fantastic,” said One Stop head of product Henry Maulik.

“As research has shown, people are looking for healthier choices alongside convenient solutions for their families and we’re thrilled to be able to offer more of this.

“Our fresh food range refresh was a huge success last year helping to increase our ‘fresh quality’ perception. The customer shopping experience is always at the forefront of our strategy, and we’ll continually review this to make it as seamless and enjoyable as possible. Responding and listening to our customers’ needs continues to be a priority in everything we do.”