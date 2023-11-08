Just Eat app users will be able to shop for Lego on the platform ahead of Christmas, as part of a trial with Asda and the Lego Group.

From today, a “wide portfolio” of Lego products will be available to buy from five Asda stores in Hartlepool, Cwmbran, Dundee Milton, Watford and Hunt’s Cross.

The trial “means parents will now be able to order toys via rapid delivery straight to their doorstep, taking away the hassle of in-store shopping around the festive season” Just Eat said.

On the app, the store – branded The Lego Toy Shop powered by Asda – carries many “fan favourite products” including items from Lego tie-ups with Harry Potter, Disney, Marvel and Minecraft. It is open for orders during store opening times.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with everyday convenience and we are looking forward to unlocking new opportunities with non-food offerings on our platform,” said Amy Heather, director of strategic accounts at Just Eat. “Just Eat continues to evolve its offering to provide our customers with a variety of choices when ordering online, whether that be locally loved takeaway, dine-in dishes, groceries or even toys. With the Christmas season just around the corner, we hope this trial with the Lego Group will help make festive shopping for parents easier and more convenient.”

To mark the launch, Just Eat is offering up to 50% off selected Lego toys, in order to “drive further demand and demonstrate Just Eat’s commitment to not only offer the best choice and convenience, but great value too” it said.

Just Eat’s partnership with Asda stretches back to late 2021, in what the delivery company described as its “first tie-up with a major UK grocer”. Over the past year, Just Eat has expanded its core restaurant offering with further grocery partnerships, including with Sainsbury’s, Iceland and Co-op.

“Following the success of our ongoing grocery and café partnership with Just Eat, we are excited to be able to power this new trial with the Lego Group, which will offer customers even more choice,” said an Asda spokeswoman.

“We’re making sure customers can order whatever they need, from groceries to Christmas toys, whenever they need them.”

After their move into grocery through the pandemic, several courier apps and rapid grocers have started offering non-food items and partnering with non-grocery retailers. Deliveroo last year partnered with WH Smith and Boots, while rapid grocer Zapp stocks high-value items from LVMH and Apple.