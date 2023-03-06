Refillable online grocer Dizzie is ceasing direct to consumer operations to focus on its “reusable packaging as a service” offering to brands and retailers.

As part of the pivot away from DTC, the reusable grocery packaging business has announced a partnership with online grocer Abel & Cole, and will provide an outsourced solution for its Club Zero refillable range.

Dizzie – which rebranded from Good Club in September last year – will be working with Abel & Cole to “supply a significant number of additional products, as well as exploring new category solutions, which would tackle products with very different technical hurdles” said Dizzie CEO and co-founder Ben Patten.

The final orders for the Dizzie online store – where products are delivered in reusaeable packaging that is collected by the service at the time of the next delivery, then washed and reused – are being taken this week.

“We were never going to reach the scale of a Walmart and we had to accept that the most valuable thing we could do is help the big brands and grocers make their transitions to reusable packaging,” Patten told The Grocer. “The DTC business has enabled us to build the profile, capability, and capacity we needed to serve larger retailers.

“The move to focus on B2B just means we can help move reuse along faster, solving the challenges bigger retailers face,” he added.

Patten added that it had become clear the company could “no longer grow and improve the service we provide to other retailers as effectively as we would like, without first closing our own store”.

Dizzie has been providing a refillable and reusable solution for all the food products in Abel & Cole’s Club Zero range since January. It is expected that the partnership will see an overall doubling of the range.

Hannah Haas, transformation director at Abel & Cole: “We’re constantly looking at ways we can support our customers to shop more sustainably.

“Having launched and grown our Club Zero refillables offering over the last 18 months, we’re keen to expand our range further and are delighted to be working with Dizzie to extend our capability in reusable packaging.”

The two companies plan to collaborate on packaging development as well as development of the underlying technology infrastructure to improve packaging return rates and communications with customers.

Dizzie, which launched its prefill range in 2020, said its customers saved more than a million pieces of single-use plastic and 200,000kg of CO2 by shopping with it. It is already working with Milk & More, supplying 12 SKUs on its one million weekly deliveries. It is understood an additional retailer will be launching a refillable solution with Dizzie soon.