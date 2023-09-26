New items include pulled beef & potato rosti towers, sparkling rosé with edible gold leaf, magical Christmas village chocolates, and snowmen steamed bao buns.

M&S says the range is the result of a series of deep dives into customer insights, with the results promising “delicious, decadent, and fuss-free food”.

Marks & Spencer’s Christmas 2023 range is here, featuring a deconstructed Colin the Caterpillar.

Best Ever Prawn Toast

£7/248g

Available 18 October

This prawn toast is not just a slice, but small sandwich. Each bite-sized party piece contains black tiger prawn toast with spring onions, ginger and a zingy ponzu dip.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

£5/240g

Available 18 October

Delicate rice netted spring rolls with Asian-inspired vegetable fillings.

Collection Pulled Beef & Potato Rosti Towers

£7/325g

Available 18 October

These hors d’oeuvre are a miniature roast dinner in a single bite. They feature slow-cooked pulled beef, Italian cheese and potato, fried and stacked with a red wine and port jus.

Snowmen Steamed Bao Buns

£7/320g

Available 15 October

Competing with Tesco to take full advantage of the soaring popularity of bao buns, Marks & Spencer’s handmade steamed bao buns are filled with vegetables in hoisin sauce.

Christmas Jumper Colin the Caterpillar Cake

£12/660g

Available 13 December

This year’s obligatory Christmas-themed Colin the Caterpillar is competing in the office’s annual ugly jumper competition, wearing a fetching print of his own face. The chocolate sponge roll filled with chocolate buttercream and coated in milk chocolate.

Trio of Christmas Liqueurs

£15/50cl

Available now

Light up bottles of Very Berry Vodka Liqueur, Stollen Rum Liqueur and Marmalade Gin Liqueur. 20% vol each.

Trifle Caked Alaska

£12.50/750g

Available 26 September

This is a meeting of ideas that harks back to the 20th century, by which we mean the 1980s. The baked Alaska meets trifle meets cake. This one features a digestive biscuit crumb, topped with a Madagascan vanilla batter and berries. It’s layered with sponge and covered with baked meringue.

Collection Scottish Salmon with Peppercorn & Maple

£5.50/100g

Available 6 December

Slices of oak and maple wood smoked salmon with maple syrup and pink peppercorns.

Garlic Bread Twist with Camembert

£8/415g

Available 22 November

A whole French camembert cheese is wrapped in a rich and indulgent bread that’s made with garlic butter. Tear off a piece and dunk it in the “creamy, oozing melted” cheese centre for a little bite of heaven.

Very Jelly Munch

£9/460g

Available now

Jelly beans, fruit flavour jellies, white chocolate popcorn, milk chocolate pretzels and popping candy milk chocolate caramel clusters.

Tiramisu or Millionaire’s Flavour Irish Cream Liqueur

£12/50cl

Available 31 October

These liqueurs come in caramel and Belgian chocolate or traditional Italian tiramisù flavour, with coffee, rich Belgian chocolate, and fresh cream from the Ballyrashane Creamery. Each have an abv of 17%.

Marks & Sparkle Rosé Fizz

£10/75cl

Available now

Targeting the ultimate party hosts, M&S has launched a pair of sparkling wines, with flakes of 22 carat edible gold leaf to give toasts an extra something special.

Colin’s Greatest Bits

£5/250g

Available now

A deconstructed Colin with white chocolate feet, white & milk chocolate faces and milk chocolate body parts with candy coated nibs.

Passionfruit & White Chocolate Yule Log

£15/800g

Available 18 December

Sponge coated in a white chocolate ganache and filled with passionfruit sauce and white chocolate mousse, hand decorated with white chocolate shavings, white chocolate leaves, gold dusted biscuit balls with a sugar dusting.

Magical Christmas Village

£15/249g

Available 26 September

Box includes milk, dark, white and blond chocolate trees and houses. Open the lid to reveal the lights and tune.