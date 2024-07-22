Hovis has hired Mark Brown as its first chief marketing officer to accelerate its growth.

Brown has over 20 years of “vast and varied” fmcg experience, having spent the past 13 years at General Mills, culminating as marketing director for Europe & Australasia.

In this most recent role, Brown had global responsibility for Old el Paso and General Mills’ snacking brands.

Prior to joining General Mills, he held marketing roles at Kraft Foods, Kerry Foods and Weetabix.

“Mark brings with him the right experience and leadership qualities to help drive the brand forward,” said Hovis CEO Jon Jenkins.

“I look forward to working with him to unlock the full potential in the market for Hovis and our customers.”

Brown added: “It’s a pleasure to be joining one of the nation’s most-loved brands.

“I’m looking forward to working together with the team to focus on the growth of the brand, with some exciting plans in the pipeline.”

Hovis has made strides in its turnaround by pushing through price rises to boost its revenues and profitability.

The baker’s sales jumped £179.2m to £489m in the 53 weeks to 30 September 2023, according to its latest accounts, which are the first to be published under the new management team led by Jenkins.

Hovis signed a three-year branded licensing agreement with Modern Baker in March, and is working with the gut health bread brand to manufacture, develop and distribute a range of “unique new bakery products”.