US food giant Kraft Heinz has announced current North American chief Carlos Abrams-Rivera will become its new CEO.

Abrams-Rivera will take up his new role on 1 January 2024 and will continue his current role as president of its North America zone until then, while also becoming group president effective immediately.

Abrams-Rivera will take over as CEO from Miguel Patricio, who has served as the company’s CEO since 2019 and chair of the board since 2022.

Patricio will transition to the role of non-executive chair at the start of 2024.

Abrams-Rivera has led the company’s business in the US and Canada since December 2021 and was head of its US operations when he joined the group in 2020.

Prior to joining Kraft Heinz, he served as executive vice president of Campbell Soup and president of Campbell Snacks. He has also worked at Pepperidge Farm, where he led the turnaround of the business and acquisition of Snyder’s Lance, and spent 21 years in leadership roles at Mondelez International.

“Carlos is the best person to lead the next phase of the company’s transformation,” said Patricio.

“His strategic and innovative mindset is ideal to continue to propel Kraft Heinz forward on our path to greatness. Since joining Kraft Heinz in 2020, he has consistently delivered strong results in the North American retail and Away From Home businesses.

“Carlos’ experience in both developed and emerging markets complements our ambition for growth. I feel privileged to entrust Carlos with the leadership of this great company, and I am confident that Kraft Heinz is poised for more growth in the years to come.”

Kraft Heinz said Patricio had led Kraft Heinz through a period of “fundamental change in consumer trends, unprecedented business and global challenges”, while delivering consistent periods of top and bottom-line growth.

“We are extremely grateful for Miguel’s leadership over the past four years,” said Jack Pope, lead director of the board. “He has a deep understanding of marketing and consumers, which was instrumental to the company’s turnaround.

“The transition from Miguel to Carlos reflects the board’s thoughtful succession planning and we are confident that the company will continue to accelerate growth with Carlos assuming the role of CEO. He is an experienced leader with a long tenure in the food and beverage industry who has shown consistency and excellence in execution.”

Abrams-Rivera added: “I am humbled and honoured to be appointed as the new CEO of Kraft Heinz. I would like to thank Miguel for his mentorship, all he has done to rekindle the spirit of Kraft Heinz and our culture, and for his partnership, now and in the future.

“I would also like to thank the board of directors for placing its trust in me. Finally, to the thousands of colleagues across Kraft Heinz that have welcomed and trusted me, I am excited to go into a bright future together.”