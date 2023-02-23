Name: Dr Andy Wood OBE, DL

Job title: CEO

Company: Adnams

What was your first job? Like many people from my generation my first job was a paper round. I hated Thursday and Sundays as I used to have to carry two paper bags delivering to blocks of flats in South East London.

What’s been your worst job interview? I cannot say I have had a bad one because when I have made it to interview stage, I have been lucky enough to get the job.

What was the first music single you bought? Drive in Saturday, David Bowie.

How do you describe your job to your friends? The best job in the world. Importantly, they agree.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? You’d expect me to say this, but I really believe it, working with a truly great team of people.

What is the least rewarding part? When we put ourselves at a disadvantage that we could have avoided.

What is your motto in life? Vires acquirit eundo (we gather strength as we go)

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? The ability to teleport myself between meetings.

Do you have any phobias? None that I have discovered yet.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? For mid-sized businesses such as Adnams, we would benefit from the sharing of more PoS demand data to help us deal with volatile demand in the post covid period.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? A ready supply of Adnams Ghost Ship.

What animal most reflects your personality? That is too difficult to answer, best ask my team.

What’s your favourite film and why? The Godfather Part II. The two stories developing simultaneously, long before Tarantino did it, along with the development of Michael’s character played by Al Pacino over time during the film.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? There are just too many to list.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? I am not an Arsenal fan and I am not sure you would call Arsene Wenger a celebrity. However, the man led with real class for more than 20 years and changed the face of English football from his arrival in the 1990s. I am also fascinated by the marginal gains work done by David Brailsford at GB Cycling.

What would your death row meal be? I wouldn’t care as it would have all gone wrong by then.