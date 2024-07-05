Pladis has promoted Emily Stuart to head of innovation for the UK & Ireland.

Stuart has 13 years’ fmcg experience. She started out as a buyer for Tesco and has held numerous commercial, strategy and category roles for General Mills and PepsiCo.

Stuart joined Pladis as commercialisation controller in 2021, programme managing the delivery of a portfolio of innovation projects, before becoming marketing manager for the McVitie’s masterbrand in October 2023.

In this role, Stuart was “instrumental in driving brand growth and consumer engagement” through major projects including a dedicated McVitie’s documentary on Channel 4 and a nationwide ‘Great biscuit break bonanza’ campaign, said Pladis.

Stuart now reports into CMO Aslı Özen Turhan and will work in collaboration with R&D, commercialisation and brand teams to drive Pladis’ innovation strategy.

“I’ve had some brilliant critical experiences during my time at Pladis which have developed me professionally and personally,” said Stuart.

“My new role as head of innovation for our UK&I region gives me the opportunity to apply the learnings from my cross-functional background across retail, category, customer, project management and marketing to deliver compelling consumer-led innovation across our portfolio of incredible brands.”

It comes as Pladis also recently appointed Taryn-Lisa Molle-McConnell as vice-president of R&D, UK & Ireland.