Supermarket shelves could be left empty of ready meals as workers at own-label supplier Oscar Mayer plan strike action over “fire and rehire” threats.

Low-paid workers at the manufacturer’s Wrexham site are facing a £2,000 pay cut as bosses plan to remove some paid breaks, reduce other breaks and eradicate any enhanced payments and days off in lieu for working bank holidays, according to Unite.

Oscar Mayer was “threatening to fire and rehire the workers on new contracts if they do not voluntarily accept the changes, which will see their take home pay plummet”, the union added.

Fire and rehire would result in the workers being dismissed without redundancy pay or compensation if they refused to sign the new contracts.

More than 550 workers at the manufacturer’s Wrexham site have voted for a four-week strike, commencing on 12 September and ending on 10 October.

Oscar Mayer is one of the leading ready meal manufacturers in the UK. It supplies products to Tesco, Asda, Greggs, Aldi, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and the Co-op.

Industrial action will escalate if the dispute is not resolved, Unite has warned.

“Oscar Mayer’s behaviour towards these already low-paid workers is despicable,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

“There is no justification whatsoever to slash their pay or for the threats of fire and rehire – an abhorrent practice that should be banned outright.”

A spokeswoman for Oscar Mayer said: “In May 2024, we put a number of proposals to our colleagues in our Wrexham factory around changing some paid breaks to unpaid for weekly paid colleagues, and the removal of enhanced rates on bank holidays and the provision of time off in lieu for all colleagues.

“These proposals are not made lightly, but we believe are necessary to protect the long-term sustainability of our business and the jobs we provide in the local community.

“The proposals have been subject to a full and proper consultation process with our colleagues, which is ongoing, and we have engaged fully with Unite during this process.

“We remain committed to an ongoing dialogue as we work to reach agreement with our colleagues,” the spokeswoman added.

Oscar Mayer’s most recent accounts show revenues up £48.1m to £343.9m, operating losses increased to £17.1m from £10.4m [53 w/e 1 April 2023].

The manufacturer opened a “seven-figure” Gastro Hub this summer in the hope of turbocharging innovation among its brand and retail partners.