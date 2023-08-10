Challenger laundry brand Wilton London has appointed Anna Simon as its new marketing director.

Simon joins Wilton London after a two-year stint at luxury CBD startup OTO Wellbeing, where she led brand strategy, innovation and marketing.

She began her marketing career at L’Oréal, where she spent seven years across various roles on the Garnier brand. Following that, she spent three years at eco-cleaning brand Method, looking after European marketing and innovation.

Simon will work with founder Sam Whigham and CEO Mike Perry to strengthen the brand’s “market positioning, marketing and product strategy”, Wilton London said.

“I am excited to be joining Wilton London at such a pivotal time for the business, and proud to be part of a brand that is challenging the status quo without compromise,” Simon said. “Elevating the everyday with high-quality, sophisticated fragrances and formulas, whilst doing what’s right for people and planet.

“From first sniff I’ve loved Wilton, and strong early consumer traction demonstrates the potential of this powerful proposition.”

Her hire came off the back of a “record growth year” Wilton London said. The business said it was “the fastest-growing laundry brand in UK grocery” [NIQ 52 w/e 11 March, all brands over £2k], adding it was on track to double the size of its business to £3m retail sales revenue this year.

Whigham said the brand had “bold ambitions” to elevate the customer experience in laundry.

“Wilton is showing that customers are seeking a premium offer within the laundry aisle with fantastic customer repeat rates and trade up,” he said. “We’re going big with bold ambitions for our next phase of growth, which Anna will be fundamental in delivering with her talented team.”

The B Corp certified brand made its supermarket debut in April last year, rolling into Sainsbury’s stores. It is also listed with Ocado and Lakeland.