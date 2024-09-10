Danone has added a caramel-flavoured variant to its Alpro Barista plant-based drinks range.

The dairy alternative drink, made from oat and soya, is available now in Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s (rsp: £1.75/750ml). Alpro said it had been developed in a bid to give shoppers “an authentic coffee shop experience from the comfort of their own homes”.

Over 18 months in the making, the NPD offered “a perfectly balanced and indulgent taste to complement a variety of coffee types and is extremely versatile, making it ideal for both foaming and whitening coffee”, the brand pointed out.

With total barista plant-based drinks currently in double-digit growth (19.2%) and caramel being the preferred flavour choice of UK consumers [Ipsos 2023 The UK Coffee Shop Market], Alpro said it was directly answering a specific consumer need with its latest launch.

And as a non-HFSS product, the new beverage also aligned with Danone UK & Ireland’s health commitments, providing shoppers with “a healthy and tasty plant-based beverage alternative”, it added.

“We know a lot of people are consistently seeking out flavours when it comes to their coffee drinking habits, with research showing that around 66% of consumers have an interest in purchasing the caramel concept,” said Tom Kerr, head of category management for plant-based at Danone.

“Ensuring we’re addressing consumer flavour preferences is vital as we evolve our portfolio. However, we also remain committed to helping shoppers live a healthier lifestyle,” he added.

“The introduction of Barista Caramel Flavour, which combines great taste with the added benefits from calcium, vitamin D2 and B2, reassures people that they’re making a healthy choice when making their coffee.”

Alpro will be supporting the launch of the Barista Caramel Flavour with an ATL campaign that will go live from this month. The campaign will include product placement opportunities across breakfast TV, as well as utilise influencers on social media.