Squeaky Bean has launched its first frozen ingredients range with Seasoned Chicken Style Pieces and Steak Style Strips.

The meat alternative pieces have been designed to cater for meat-free shoppers looking for quick and versatile frozen products and can be cooked from frozen in three minutes.

The products from the Compleat Food Group-owned brand are made with wheat and pea protein, are 100% vegan, high in protein and low in saturated fat.

The chicken-style pieces are seasoned with salt and pepper and offer a base for meals such as curries, pastas and salads.

Meanwhile, the steak-style strips “perfectly mimic the taste and texture of beef steak” and have been designed with plant-based tacos and stir-fries in mind.

“We regularly hear from our Squeaky fans about how they want to cook with our products, and our latest range offers an easy and convenient way to create plant-based dishes with no compromise on taste and texture,” said Becky Youseman, marketing controller at Squeaky Bean.

“This is just the start of a very exciting year for Squeaky Bean as we continue in our goal to shake up the plant-based category, with a pipeline of impressive innovation set to launch in 2024.”

Both products will be available from 8 January in Waitrose stores nationwide.