It was billed as the industry’s best chance of scaling refill initiatives, giving shoppers across the UK access to banks of dispensers to fill their own containers. But the Refill Coalition does not appear to be scaling very quickly.

Announced last year, the concept is to work with multiple retailers and suppliers to standardise the vessels that act as dispensers in refill stations. In doing so, refillable solutions company Unpackaged, the driving force behind the coalition, believes it can create an end-to-end solution to packaging waste, whereby retailers return the vessels empty to suppliers, who can then refill them for sending to other retailers.

But last week it emerged that, with live trials of the solution yet to begin, Morrisons and M&S have already left the coalition.

It leaves Waitrose and Ocado, along with new sign-up Aldi, as the only retailer members.

So why would the two former members want to get out of the project in its infancy? After all, they are among a raft of major grocers, from Waitrose to the discounters, investing in refill initiatives of their own, all of whom have yet to find significant scale by going it alone.

“As someone put it, there have been more pilots than Heathrow,” says Jayne Paramor, strategic technical manager for plastics at Wrap.

“What we’ve seen, though, is a common set of findings from all of those trials showing that it is very expensive for individual retailers to take it on.”

To build economies of scale, “more collaboration” is what they need, she says, adding that Wrap “absolutely supports” the Refill Coalition and “believes in the work they’re doing”.

Refill initiatives across the supermarkets Asda launched refill zones offering household brands in 2020. They are now in four stores, and since December last year Asda has guaranteed refill products will be cheaper than packaged equivalents.

Since 2018, Morrisons has piloted initiatives including milk in glass refillable bottles and letting customers bring their own containers to meat and fish counters.

Aldi has been trialling refill stations since 2021 (pictured above), and currently has one in its Leamington Spa store, which opened last September, dispensing nuts and coffee.

Lidl has been piloting refill machines for Formil laundry detergent pouches since October 2022. Currently in three stores, the machines can tell new from used pouches, and grant a 20p discount when refilling.

Waitrose has four ‘Waitrose Unpacked’ refill concept stores, launched in 2019.

M&S has refill stations offering dried staples in 15 stores, having introduced the first in late 2019.

Unpackaged founder and director Catherine Conway maintains the coalition’s experience shows the industry is “willing and ready to collaborate on innovative packaging solutions”. But she says inflation means retailers “are facing significant cost pressures which is affecting their ability to invest” in such projects.

“It may be that some UK retailers have held back in order to see if this will work,” she adds. “Unpackaged can’t change their appetite for risk but, with such an important and potentially environmentally beneficial solution at hand, we continue to be grateful for their support and will always welcome other retailers in.”

Morrisons has provided little explanation for its exit, beyond saying it is reviewing learnings from its own refill pilots before deciding on its next steps.

M&S CEO Stuart Machin was far more candid as the business announced its financial results this week.

M&S has ‘fill your own’ aisles in 15 of its ‘renewal stores’, having introduced the first in December 2019. Shoppers can dispense dried foods such as pasta into their own container or one purchased in store.

Explaining M&S’s exit from the coalition, Machin told The Grocer: “Customers just weren’t responding. This has been a painful couple of years in trialling this. We did it in our third renewal store and it just didn’t warrant the space.

“Operationally, they were very hard to manage. Trying to get the right products, trying to get customers to buy refill – not something they are used to doing.

“Therefore, we thought we would focus more on the things that really matter to customers, which is reducing our plastic in the main.

“Really, that has been our focus, especially in these last few months. And I think that’s why we decided it wasn’t worth pursuing at this stage.”