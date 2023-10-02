Top story

Wilko owed creditors more than £600m when it collapsed, with suppliers only likely to claw back a small percentage of money owed, according to documents from administrator PwC.

The £625m shortfall is made up of £548m owed to unsecured creditors, including suppliers, employees and the pension fund, as well as secured creditors Hilco and Barclays Bank, reports over the weekend revealed.

Unsecured creditors are estimated to receive between 4% and 8% of the money owed by the failed retail chain.

It follows a report by The Grocer back in September revealing that Wilko owed well over £400m to creditors, including fmcg giants Procter & Gamble and Unilever, which are owed £8.9m and £3.2m respectively.

The last of Wilko’s stores are set to close for good in the coming days.

Morning update

On a quiet morning on the markets for fmcg news, the FTSE 100 opens 0.2% higher to 7,622.62pts.

Naked Wines is among the early risers, up 3.4% to 57.9p, while Kerry Group is up 2.9% to €79.82 and Hilton Food Group is up 1.7% to 729p.

Bakkavor is down 1.5% to 94.4p in the early going and PZ Cussons dropped 0.1% to 141.4p.

This week in the City

After a quiet start to the week on the markets, all eyes will be on the Tesco first-half results on Wednesday morning.

Ahead of the big news of the week, Greggs updates the market tomorrow and the BRC releases its latest shop price index.

Tobacco giant Imperial brands issues a full-year trading update on Thursday.

And pub group JD Wetherspoon reports preliminaries on Friday.