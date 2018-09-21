Sage

Like the business builders we serve, Sage began as a startup. Our founder David Goldman wanted to automate accounting processes in his own business. He worked with a team of Newcastle University students in the UK to develop software to make it happen—and realized other businesses could benefit from this too.

In 1981, he formed Sage. In 1998, Sage came to North America with the acquisition of leading desktop accounting software, Peachtree.

Today, Sage has 13,000 employees and serves over three million customers in 23 countries across mainland Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and Latin America.

In 2017, Sage acquired Intacct and Fairsail. In 2018, Sage launched Sage Business Cloud.