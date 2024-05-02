Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has unveiled a brand refresh for Fanta, alongside a reformulation for Fanta Orange Zero.

The “striking new packaging design” would offer clearer distinction between regular and zero sugar Fanta variants on shelf, CCEP said.

It would also feature an “on-label ribbon communication” to emphasise the fact that Fanta bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic and could be recycled again, it added.

Meanwhile, the “new and improved taste” Fanta Orange Zero had been tweaked to taste more like its regular Orange counterpart.

With zero sugar options growing ahead of the total flavoured carbonates [NIQ 52 w/e 30 December 2023], the reformulation would “help drive sales for retailers”, CCEP claimed.

“We’ve identified an exciting opportunity to drive more sales of Fanta Orange Zero by making it taste even better and closer to the original,” said Rob Yeomans, vice-president for commercial development at CCEP GB.

To help launch the revamped Fanta Orange Zero, CCEP this week enlisted TV and radio personality Jamie Laing as its ‘chief flavour officer’.

Laing was recruited for an on-store activation that saw him attempt to sway indecisive shoppers to chose Fanta Orange Zero.

“The best way for us to showcase the great new taste is by getting consumers to try it for themselves, which is why we’ll be investing heavily in sampling activity throughout the summer,” Yeomans added.

Fanta sales grew by 7.1% to £313.3m in 2023, according to The Grocer’s Britain’s Biggest Brands Report [NIQ].

However, the brand sold 6.3 million fewer units last year, with value growth driven by an 11% rise in average pack price.