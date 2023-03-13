CJ Lang has kicked off a trial with food waste app Gander.

With two company-owned stores taking part, the Scottish Spar wholesaler said the trial will run for at least 12 weeks, with the view to reduce food waste and offer customers the opportunity to buy a selection of fresh food at lower prices.

“We are looking forward to seeing how the trial develops,” said CJ Lang central operations director Sonya Harper. “We hope the introduction of Gander to Scotland and our stores will help enable us to reduce food waste and change shoppers’ buying habits.”

Gander head of business development Stacey Williams said: “The ability to use the Gander app in store will allow local consumers to save money on reduced food. It will also help them to cut back on food waste and, by doing so, contribute to a greater reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions.”

The two stores – Spar Abronhill and Spar Stonehouse – were chosen because they also offer home delivery service Snappy Shopper, which CJ Lang aims to use as another channel for its customers to access the cheaper goods created by Gander.

“The link between Snappy Shopper and Gander is important because over time we are looking to sell reduced products on the Snappy Shopper platform, giving our customers additional value as part of the rapid home delivery service already on offer,” added Harper.

CJ Lang is also working with the Too Good To Go app across company-owned and independent Spar stores around Scotland. Gander can integrate into the store operation in conjunction with Too Good To Go.