Ethical chocolatier Love Cocoa is to make its bricks & mortar debut, with the opening of its first store near Oxford Street in London.

The new site, located on South Molton Street, will open in the autumn. Operating under the Love Cocoa fascia, it will stock a full range of the brand’s bars, truffles, hot chocolates and biscuits. Ice cream will also be on offer.

It marks a major milestone for founder James Cadbury – a descendant of the Cadbury family – who has previously spoken of his ambition to rival other premium chocolatiers like Hotel Chocolat on the high street.

Having started life shipping bars direct to consumers, in January 2023 Cadbury secured a multimillion-pound investment aimed at growing its retail presence. At the time the business aimed for the first store to open in 2023, and planned to open 10 in total over the next three years.

“We are so excited to open our first Love Cocoa store this autumn,” Cadbury said.

“We’ve always dreamed of opening a shop, and thanks to Westminster City Council and landlords Places for London, we’re now able to do so in our dream location, in our home city in London.

“Our own retail space is a real milestone for us as a brand, allowing us to share our sustainably sourced chocolate with more people than ever before, through our retail range of bars and truffles, as well as a brand-new Love Cocoa hospitality offer including ice cream and hot chocolate,” Cadbury said.

The B Corp has retail listings with a number of high-end retailers including Selfridges and Liberty.

Love Cocoa secured the location as part of a regeneration programme being run by Westminster City Council. The project, called Meanwhile On: Oxford Street, helps innovative brands secure locations in prime retail spots. Chains receive reduced rent as they occupy previously vacant properties.

“Being part of this exciting initiative gives us the opportunity to deliver unique, sensory chocolate experiences that simply can’t be achieved by shopping online,” Cadbury said.

“We see this as a real game-changer for the business, and hope it will be the first of many stores to come.”