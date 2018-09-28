Sun Branding Solutions
Sun Branding Solutions is built on what our clients need, now and in the future. We draw on a combination of decades working with big name brands and retailers, plus strong commercial and market insight, to continually innovate, helping our clients achieve their goals. We’ve brought the brightest brains in creative, pack science, graphics, legal and digital into our family over the years to create an end-to-end service we don’t believe you can get anywhere else.
Sustainability – don’t stand still
Is plastic packaging your friend or foe? Are you making sustainable decisions that will retain your customers and attract new ones? Sustainability is high on every agenda and an opportunity for brands and retailers to make a difference to the planet and your bottom line.
Understand why today’s consumers demand more from convenience
Convenience, a growing sector predicted to be worth £47.1 billion by 2022, used to mean an acceptance of higher prices with limited choice, but that isn’t the case today.
Why 2018 is the year to focus on ‘betterment’
It’s that time of year when we pledge to be healthier, happier versions of ourselves, but for brands and retailers, committing to ‘betterment’ should last beyond January, say brand, innovation and packaging design experts Sun Branding Solutions.
What are the eight myths surrounding online shopping?
It might seem like online shopping is growing at an exponential rate, with new formats, new technology and new functionality emerging every day. But in reality, in-store sales still account for 95 per cent of all retail experiences worldwide, and 15 per cent in the UK.