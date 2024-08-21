Future Food Movement is to run two courses intended to help industry leaders to integrate climate change considerations into their business strategies.

The six-week virtual programmes, commencing on 19 September, are designed for sustainability, commercial and health teams working in the food industry.

Topics covered will include: net zero; regenerative food systems; navigating the health & sustainable diets landscape; food systems thinking; how to deliver climate-smart NPD; and circular economy for food.

Classes will be led by Future Food Movement’s founder Kate Cawley and business unit lead Louis Bedwell, joined by registered nutritionist and public health campaigner Ali Morpeth and food industry consultant Lucy Wager.

Participants will be joined by teams from leading food manufacturers and the big four supermarkets, who were “seeking suppliers that contribute to reducing emissions”, according to FFM.

More information, including an outline of the courses, can be found on FFM’s website.

“Reinventing product portfolios to stimulate demand for healthier, more sustainable options is crucial for driving change across the supply chain,” said Bedwell.

“Our accelerator programmes are not just an investment in the skills and confidence of employees; they are essential for empowering them to navigate and lead amid increasing consumer and regulatory pressures, whilst enhancing environmental stewardship and public health outcomes.”