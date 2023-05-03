Deliveroo is trialling the delivery of newspapers via its rapid service Deliveroo Hop.

The trial is running from Deliveroo Hop with Morrisons and Deliveroo Hop with Waitrose sites across the country, covering London, Manchester, Cambridge, Brighton and Bristol on 6 May, the day of the King’s coronation ceremony.

“It is a British tradition that big royal moments are accompanied by newspaper supplement items and pullouts, which is why Deliveroo wants to make it easy for people to get these historic, commemorative papers delivered directly to their doorsteps,” Deliveroo said.

Consumers would “no longer have to leave the house to queue up for the papers” it added.

The newspapers available for delivery “within as little as 15 minutes” will be the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mirror, Express and Guardian.

“No matter how our customers plan to spend the coronation weekend, for many people this will be a day they want to look back at in years to come,” said Suzy McClintock, VP of Grocery & Hop at Deliveroo. “Newspapers are the perfect memorabilia to capture a moment in time, so we’re excited to finally offer them to our customers on-demand through Deliveroo Hop.

“We’re continuously looking for new ways to enhance the customer experience and convenience on Deliveroo and if this trial is successful, we hope to make newspapers a regular feature on the app,” she added.

Despite the struggles of several rapid grocers, Deliveroo’s quick commerce offering continues to expand, the company last month launching two new dark stores – one in Acton, launched in partnership with Waitrose and another in Norbury, launched with Morrisons.

Hop’s ‘as a service’ offering is also adding new partners, last week Asda began offering the speedy service powered by Deliveroo’s tech at its new Express store in Tottenham Hale.